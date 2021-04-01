Hooper Avenue “Blue Line Painter” Charged

Painting a blue line on an Ocean County roadway has landed charges against a Toms River man.

Ocean County Sherrif Michael G. Mastronardy,told The Asbury Park Press that there was discussion of paining a blue line near the Ocean County Justice Complex. Days after that publication, police allege that David Giordano painted a 4-inch blue line between the double yellow lines on Hooper Avenue.

In a statement, the Toms River Police wrote, “While we appreciate the overwhelming support for law enforcement, we cannot condone the defacing of any property.”

Giordano was issued the summons while already in prison for another incident. Painting a blue line on a county road, like Hooper Avenue violates DOT policy.