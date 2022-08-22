Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. The 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment after the Aug. 12-14 Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill. Monster Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, a “celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.” The company said it also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report. A Busey representative hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.