House Democrats urge Murphy to disburse federal rental aid

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s U.S. House delegation has called on Gov. Phil Murphy to move quickly to get hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance funds out to those in need. In a letter to Murphy sent Monday the lawmakers call on him to expedite bulk payments to landlords and utility companies as well as to take advantage of new flexibility in federal guidelines. The letter is signed by 10 of the state’s 12 representatives, all of whom are Democrats. New Jersey has disbursed about more than $212 million, or about 60% of the first wave of federal emergency rental assistance spending.