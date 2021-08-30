I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME – New Invention

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, or iDKHOW is the new project led by frontman, multi-instrumentalist, and mastermind Dallon Weekes. The group has just released their debut album but already have a string of hit singles under their belt including “Choke”, which clocked over 42 million Spotify streams and “Do It All The Time,” which posted up 22 million Spotify streams as well as a debut EP, 1981 Extended Play that impressively bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers Albums Chart. They have earned acclaim from Ones To Watch, DIY Magazine, Alternative Press, and graced the cover of Rock Sound, the magazine proclaimed iDKHOW, “the hottest unsigned band in the world.” Dallon Weekes made waves in Panic! At The Disco from 2009-2018, touring around the world and picking up Gold and Platinum plaques as a key songwriter on the chart-topping Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! and more. In 2016, he introduced iDKHOW at a small show in Los Angeles before denying its existence for months to follow. The project formally revealed itself prior to hitting the road and performing on the mainstage at UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as sharing stages with the likes of Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Billie Eilish, The Killers, The National and Blink 182, just to name a few. With a curated storyline – iDKHOW was initially believed to have been a band from 30 plus years ago that never got their big break. A band that time forgot. But in 2017, an anonymous donor began to release recovered video footage of iDKHOW. The videos, released out of chronological order, span the years 1964 to 1983 and hint to a different story than that of a band lost to obscurity. As this footage of iDKHOW has surfaced, fans, music historians and conspiracy theorists have converged on internet platforms to debate the story of iDKHOW.

https://www.facebook.com/IDKHOW

https://idkhow.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify