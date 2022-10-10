Illiterate Light – Light Me Up

Illiterate Light thrives on subverting expectations. Though just a duo, the HarrisonburgVA-based singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman along with Nashville TN-based drummerJake Cochran make surprisingly pummeling and thoughtful alternative rock. Since the bandí’2015 inception, they’ve intently focused on their unorthodox live show with Cochran standingbehind his kit and Gorman playing synth bass with his foot as he sings and strums his guitar. Fiercely egalitarian and independent, the two not only split up songwriting duties and arrangement ideas, they even built bike-powered stages: bringing the fans into the live experience and envisioning a greener future for shows. But with their latest album Sunburned, due out in January, Gorman and Cochran have turned their attention inward to their songwriting and studio craft. Itís their mostfully-realized and ambitious LP yet, one thatís full of immediate songs that update and revolutionize the bandís approach to making music. There are rich keyboard and programmed percussion textures now populating their songs, as well as soaringly anthemic choruses, and hefty doses of fuzz. “On our first record, we were very live-focused and wanted to make sure whatever we were writing was translated in person,” says Gorman. “Without that crutch, we could be more adventurous and take more risks. We definitely weren’t timid in the studio.”

https://www.facebook.com/illiteratelight

https://www.illiteratelight.com/

