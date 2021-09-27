In-Person Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 29 County helps connect employers to potential employees

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Fall Job Fair will return in-person on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College Collins Arena with no registration or admission fees required. The fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Arena with parking available in Lot 7.

“The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in the County and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new career,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County’s Fall Job Fair provides access to employers, from a wide variety of organizations and industries, who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions.”

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with the Division of Workforce Development to provide industries the opportunity to meet potential employees and to give job seekers the ability to learn about opportunities that are available,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development.

The 2021 Monmouth County Fall Job Fair is a partnership of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council and Brookdale Community College.

For more information about the 2021 Fall Job Fair and updated COVID-19 guidelines please visit www.WorkinMonmouth.com.

“If you are seeking employment and unable to attend the 2021 Fall Job Fair, please visit the new Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development website,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “Monmouth County is a proud partner of the American Job Center network, with locations in Eatontown and Neptune, that provide resources in career counseling, training resources and much more for County residents who are looking to find new employment.”

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 or visit our website at www.visitmonmouth.com.