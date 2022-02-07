Indictment: Executive embezzled $3 million from employer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former executive with a New Jersey-based company used its corporate credit cards to embezzle $3 million over several years. Jennifer Vandever has been indicted on four counts each of wire fraud and tax evasion, along with single counts of unauthorized use of access devices and aggravated identity theft. The 49-year-old Atco woman faces several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, and it wasn’t known Friday if she has retained an attorney. Vandever was a senior accountant executive, accounting manager and senior financial shared services manager for the undisclosed firm. Prosecutors say the thefts occurred between 2011 and 2018.