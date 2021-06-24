Indictment: Tech firm official stole money, ran fraud scheme

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The chief operating officer of a Philadelphia-based technology startup company is accused of orchestrating a long-running securities offering fraud while simultaneously embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the firm. Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say 54-year-old Joseph Geromini, of Linwood, New Jersey faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of securities fraud in an indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. The tech startup specialized in the development of point-of-care diagnostic testing of various diseases. Geromini controlled its bank and debit card accounts. His initial court appearance was scheduled for later in the day. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.