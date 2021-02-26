Inmate at prison with ‘ugly history’ recently hospitalized

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An inmate at New Jersey’s only women’s prison was hospitalized after being pushed into a wall by guards just weeks after other officers were charged with misconduct. That’s according to the woman’s attorney and a hospital spokesperson, who spoke to NJ.com. The attorney and spokesperson say Rae Rollins, a transgender woman and inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, was taken to the hospital Thursday, treated and released after the guards pushed her into a wall. The news publication reports she was treated for a concussion and a hand injury.