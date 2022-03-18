Insurance executive will lead Casino Reinvestment agency

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy has named a longtime insurance industry executive to head the state agency tasked with helping to redevelop Atlantic City using reinvested casino money. Sean Pattwell was appointed executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Thursday, two days after the Middletown resident was unanimously approved by the CRDA’s board of directors. He replaces Monica de los Rios, who had been serving as the agency’s interim executive director since January. The agency runs on payments that casinos are required to make toward projects to benefit the city. Those payments used to be disbursed to projects across the state but have recently been targeted for Atlantic City.