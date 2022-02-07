International Clash Day

International Clash Day honors and celebrates the legendary punk rock band The Clash. Numerous radio stations in several countries observe the holiday by playing Clash songs.

This year, 90.5 The Night has joined that growing number of stations who observe International Clash Day. You can join us throughout the day as we play Clash songs. We’ll also be posting on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts relevant information to “The Only Band That Matters”.

On Social Media: #internationalClashDay #BrookdalePublicRadio

https://www.theclash.com/

https://joestrummerfoundation.org/

https://www.joestrummer.com/