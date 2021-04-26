Investigators probe fire that killed Ridgewood woman

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in Bergen County are investigating a fire that killed a Ridgewood woman. Firefighters responded early Monday to a home about two blocks from Valley Hospital and discovered a fire in the kitchen. The homeowner, 66-year-old Sharon Maes, was discovered in the living room and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire is being investigated by the Bergen County prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s department along with Ridgewood police. They say the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.