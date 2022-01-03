Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are forging ahead with new projects in 2022 even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it harder to do business. Resorts is redoing its rooftop pool and adding a retractable roof for year-round use. The Ocean casino is finishing 12 floors of partially built hotel rooms. Caesars is beginning a theater and hotel project. Ground is due to be broken soon on a $100 million indoor year-round water park next to the Showboat. The city will host a three-day country music festival in August. And two facilities to support the offshore wind industry should get underway in the new year.