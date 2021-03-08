Jackson Man Caught at US-Mexico Border

A Jackson man wanted in connection to a fatal Christmas Eve crash has been captured in Texas.

Authorities say that Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez ran off after a vehicle he was driving collided with a car an killed an 83-year old Howell man by exit 21 on Interstate 195 in December. An 81-year old passenger of the car later died from her injuries two days later.

Alcazar-Sanchez was caught by US Custom and Border Protection in Laredo Texas late last week. He will quarantine there until being returned to New Jersey.