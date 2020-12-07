Jade Bird – Headstart

Written at the start of 2020, off the back of a year spent on the road, “Headstart” is the first new music to come from Jade Bird since the release of her hugely-loved debut album last year, an album that saw the UK singer-songwriter become one of the most cherished and highly regarded songwriters of her generation, setting the bar for female musicianship in the current age and earning a burgeoning and dedicated fanbase along the way. Her mature and sharply observed narrative vignettes showcased her completely individual flair for storytelling and matched with her distinctive voice caught the minds and attention of anyone that heard herñbe it going #1 on AAA radio, on stage live at Glastonbury, performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon or at one of the countless sold-out headline shows across the globe that she has now played. Over the last 2 years, Jade has organically become part of a community of American songwriters and artists, including the likes of Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Jadeís right-hand woman, Brandi Carlile who have all taken the British voice firmly under their wing. The culminating moment happened at the Newport Folk Festival last year where Jade, Brandi and Sheryl performed “9 to 5” with Dolly Parton, Linda Perry, Maggie Rogers, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and more.

