Jeff Raspe’s Top Albums of 2022
In no particular order
- Alvvays – Blue Rev
- Anthony D’Amato – At First There Was Nothing
- Beth Orton – Weather Alive
- Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
- Bodega – Broken Equipment
- Chris Bangs & Mick Talbot – Back To Business
- Dave Vargo – Crooked Miles
- Dentist – Making A Scene
- Elvis Costello and The Imposters – The Boy Named If
- Frank Turner – FTHC
- Kayleigh Goldsworthy – Learning To Be Happy
- Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One – Five Great Egrets
- Mitski – Laurel Hell
- Momma – Household Name
- PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND
- Renee Maskin – Swimming
- Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
- Snarls – What About Flowers EP
- Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
- Spoon – Lucifer On The Moon (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
- The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill
- The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP
- The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only
- The Jaws Of Brooklyn – The Shoals
- The Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers
- The Lumineers – Brightside
- The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not The World
- Tim Hause – TIM
- Val Emmich – Starburst
- Wunderhorse – Cub
- Yawn Mower – To Each Their Own Coat
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down