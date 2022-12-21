Jeff Raspe’s Top Albums of 2022

In no particular order

  • Alvvays – Blue Rev
  • Anthony D’Amato – At First There Was Nothing
  • Beth Orton – Weather Alive
  • Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
  • Bodega – Broken Equipment
  • Chris Bangs & Mick Talbot – Back To Business
  • Dave Vargo – Crooked Miles
  • Dentist – Making A Scene
  • Elvis Costello and The Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • Frank Turner – FTHC
  • Kayleigh Goldsworthy – Learning To Be Happy
  • Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One – Five Great Egrets
  • Mitski – Laurel Hell
  • Momma – Household Name
  • PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND
  • Renee Maskin – Swimming
  • Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
  • Snarls – What About Flowers EP
  • Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
  • Spoon – Lucifer On The Moon (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
  • The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill
  • The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP
  • The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only
  • The Jaws Of Brooklyn – The Shoals
  • The Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers
  • The Lumineers – Brightside
  • The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not The World
  • Tim Hause – TIM
  • Val Emmich – Starburst
  • Wunderhorse – Cub
  • Yawn Mower – To Each Their Own Coat
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down