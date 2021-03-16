Jersey Shore Fire Still Under Investigation

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials say they dodged “a very, very near catastrophe” in subduing a forest fire that burned 167 acres near the Jersey Shore. A blaze that began Sunday afternoon in Lakewood and spread to neighboring Brick was mostly contained Monday. A firefighter stricken during a brush fire that burned 170 acres near the Jersey Shore remained in critical condition as the fire continued to smolder after damaging dozens of buildings and forcing nearby residents to flee. They say the cause remains under investigation, but add it did not start from any prescribed burning, an effort involving small fires deliberately set by authorities to clear out flammable underbrush in wooded areas.