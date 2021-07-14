Jets to allow fans at 8 training camp practices this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will have eight training camp practices open to fans this summer. The dates include two joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles before their preseason game. The team announced tickets for fans will be free through the team’s website beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Club and PSL holders were able to get early access. Seven practices will be at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey: July 31, Aug. 2, Aug. 4, Aug. 9 and Aug. 11. The Jets and Eagles will practice together at the Jets’ facility on Aug. 24 and 25. The Jets will have a scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 7.