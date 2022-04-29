Jewish Frat House At Rutgers Egged During Yom HaShoah

A Jewish fraternity house at Rutgers was egged earlier this week during a ceremony that was held to recite the names of Holocaust victims. This came only days after another incident on campus.Last Friday a group from the Students for Justice in Palestine rally drove by the Alpha Epsilon Pi house and shouted anti-Semitic insults and spit in the direction of fraternity members,

Then on Tuesday morning members of the fraternity reported on Twitter that their house was egged ahead of the Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. This was the second year in a row the house was egged.

Rutgers Police are investigating the incidents.