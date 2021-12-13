Judge denies request to halt COVID-19 capitol mandate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge denied a request to halt a requirement to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test to enter the statehouse building. Friday’s ruling doesn’t look likely to be the final word on the matter, as the judge also set an April 2022 hearing date to consider arguments. The challenge sought to block a mandate for proof of vaccination or a negative test set by a joint commission that manages the statehouse complex. The judge’s order follows confusion last week as roughly a dozen Assembly members sought to enter the voting chamber without showing the required proof or test. State police initially blocked them, then let them enter.