Judge OKs some claims in case of cop who admitted killing ex

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed some claims but allowed others to go forward in the case of a former police officer who admitted killing his ex-wife in front of their 7-year-old daughter. The family of Tamara Wilson-Seidle alleges in the 2017 lawsuit that the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office and individual prosecutors should be liable for not disciplining Philip Seidle and for returning his service weapon to him despite his history of domestic violence. Seidle pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Authorities say he chased a car driven by his ex-wife before he got out of his own vehicle and fired 12 shots at her.