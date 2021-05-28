Judge orders mediation in transgender rant beer toss case

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has ordered mediation in the case of a middle school vice principal who threw beer at people who were filming his wife’s rant against a transgender woman’s use of a public women’s restroom. Galloway Township Municipal Court Judge Howard Freed on Thursday sent the case of Michael Smurro and three people who accuse him of throwing beer at them last month to community mediation as a first step in trying to resolve the case. If that process fails, the case could return to court. Smurro is vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County.