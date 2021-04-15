Judges: Murphy primary challengers don’t qualify for ballot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Administrative law judges ruled this week that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s two primary challengers must be booted off the ballot because their petitions were faulty. One petition had at least two deceased signers and nearly two thousand invalid signatures, and another had almost 300 Republican voters. The rulings go next to the Secretary of State for consideration. The judges determined that Lisa McCormick and Roger Bacon must not have their names placed on the June 8 ballot. A message was left Wednesday with the secretary’s office seeking comment. McCormick didn’t address the allegations. A message seeking comment was left with Bacon.