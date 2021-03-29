Julien Baker – Faith Healer

Julien Baker released her third studio album. The album was recorded in Baker’s hometown of Memphis TN between December 2019 and January 2020. Baker’s tactile guitar and piano playing are enriched with newfound textures encompassing bass, drums, synthesizers, banjo and mandolin, with nearly all of the instruments performed by Baker. The album weaves unflinching autobiography with assimilated experience and often hard-won observations from the past few years, taking Bakerís capacity for starkly galvanising storytelling to breathtaking new heights.

Baker formed boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus in 2018. The resulting eponymous EP and joint North American tour made for one of the most celebrated and talked about musical communions of 2018, highlighting Baker at the forefront of a burgeoning generation of era-defining artists.

