JULY 2022 HOMICIDE IN NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune Township last summer remains under active investigation, and authorities are again requesting that members of the public come forward with information that could help solve the crime, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Friday.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, after which members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to a report of gunfire. Upon their arrival, officers located 26-year-old Ayres Gray, Jr. of Manalapan in a parked vehicle on South Concourse, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray was then rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased approximately one hour later.

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Neptune Township Police Department are continuing to investigate this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182); or by going to the Crime Stoppers website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.