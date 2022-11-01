Jurors: NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A federal court jury has decided that New Jersey police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. Jurors in federal court in Camden on Oct. 19 sided with the city in a lawsuit filed by relatives of 32-year-old Vineland resident Phillip White. Officers responded in March 2015 to reports of a man “freaking out” on the street and eventually subdued White after a struggle captured on video by a bystander. The video showed an officer hitting White and a police dog being used during the arrest. White died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy cited a toxic level of PCP in his system.