Jury gets excessive force case against Atlantic City cop

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A federal jury has begun deliberating in an excessive force case against an Atlantic City police officer. Sterling Wheaten is charged with a civil rights violation and falsifying records. The case stems from an encounter with David Castellani outside a casino in 2013. Security video showed several officers trying to subdue and handcuff Castellani, who was acting belligerently. As Castellani was on the ground, the video showed Wheaten arrive with a police dog, which attacked Castellani. Castellani previously settled a separate lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $3 million.