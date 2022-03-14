Jury to mull self-defense argument in 2016 slaying case

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Jurors are being asked to decide whether a woman was acting in self-defense or out of anger when she stabbed a man to death in New Jersey more than five years ago. Twenty-nine-year-old Monique Moore is on trial in Monmouth County on murder and weapons charges in the November 2016 death of 29-year-old Joseph Wilson Jr. in Freehold. The Asbury Park Press reports that a prosecutor said in opening statements Friday that Wilson was trying to break up with Moore when she stabbed him. But a defense attorney said Moore was trying to break up with Wilson when he beat her and she defended herself with a kitchen knife.