Justice Department, NJ agree to monitor at women’s prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — To protect inmates in New Jersey’s only women’s prison from sexual abuse the U.S. Justice Department and the state Department of Corrections reached an agreement to install an independent monitor, among other reforms. Officials said Tuesday that the agreement must still be approved by a federal judge. The agreement calls for establishing confidential methods for inmates to report sexual abuse, as well as protections against retaliation for reporting abuse. The accord also requires more transparency through public meetings with stakeholders, including one-time prisoners at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.