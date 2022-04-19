Justices reject states’ appeal over cap on tax deductibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes. The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states’ constitutionally granted taxing authority. Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House but not the Senate.