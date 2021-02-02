Kean Jr. won’t run again for Senate, but Bramnick is in

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. won’t seek reelection this year, two decades after he first came to the Legislature. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick also said he would be seeking the Senate seat. Kean and Bramnick both represent the 21st Legislative District, which includes parts of Morris, Somerset and Union counties. Kean announced his decision Monday but didn’t give a reason for not seeking a new term. Kean was elected to the General Assembly in 2001 and moved up to the Senate two years later. He has served as the GOP’s minority leader since 2008. Bramnick came to the Assembly in 2003 and has been leader since 2012.