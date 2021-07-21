Kevin Smith Announces Clerks III

Leonardo – Monmouth County native Kevin Smith announced on Instagram that he will start filming a sequel to the film the launched his career. “Clerks III” will see the return of many of the characters of the first two films centered around the Quick Stop Grocery Store in Leonardo, which is part of Middletown Township.

Smith wrote on Instagram, “Passion is key to any creative endeavor, but patience and persistence are just as essential. And now, for the first time since the first time I ever made a movie in 1993, I’ll be shooting an entire feature film in the cradle of civilization – the great state of #newjersey!”

No spoilers, but big changes come to Randal and Dante, the clerks that starred in Smith’s film 27 years ago.