Wanamassa-based LADACIN Network is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide a continuum of care, including educational, therapeutic, social, residential, and support services to infants, children, and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays. It stands for Lifetime Assistance for Developmental and Challenging Individual Needs. Established in 1952, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the Agency now serves over 3,500 individuals and their families and operates 14 facilities. The principal programs include: Early Intervention, Child Care Services, School Programs, Adult Day Programs, Vocational and Supported Employment Programs, Residential Services and Family Support Services. The people we serve have a range of developmental disabilities or delays including cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, head trauma, spinal cord injury, autism, chromosomal anomalies, rare syndromes, and related neurological, cognitive, communication and mobility impairments.