Lakewood MVC Closed Temporarily Because of COVID-19

Although all Motor Vehicle Commission agencies are closed today in observation of the Good Friday Holiday, two will not reopen Saturday. The Lakewood and Flemington Licensing Centers were closed because employees at those locations tested positive for COVID-19. The Flemington Center will reopen on April 14th with Lakewood opening a day later. That brings to total number of closed locations to 12 out of 39 in the state. The Commission advises drivers to check the website to see if they can be processed online and then use a so-called “cheat sheet” on the MVC website to find out what centers are currently open.