Large waterspout spotted off NJ in Barnegat Bay over weekend

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A large waterspout formed over the weekend in Barnegat Bay off New Jersey. The National Weather Service posted a photo of the waterspout reported at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday off Seaside Heights. Forecasters issued a special marine warning for coastal waters from the Manasquan inlet to Little Egg inlet and advised boats to seek harbor immediately. The Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company said it was between Toms River and Seaside Heights, north of the Route 37 bridge. In July of last year, a pair of waterspouts and one or more funnel clouds were seen along different areas of the shore.