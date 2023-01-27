LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SEEK PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE FOR NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are requesting the community’s help from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash on Route 66 in Neptune Township Tuesday night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 9:56 p.m., the Neptune Township Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Neptune Boulevard. The investigation revealed that a 33-year-old female driver was driving a 2014 Honda Civic eastbound on Route 66 through the intersection of Neptune Boulevard. Simultaneously, a 52-year-old male resident of the Wanamassa section of Ocean Township was riding an Ecotric Starfish Electric Bicycle southbound on Neptune Boulevard through the intersection of Route 66 when he collided with the front driver’s side corner of the Civic, propelling him onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

The male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

The female driver was uninjured in the crash and remained on scene. No summonses or criminal charges have been issued at this time.

The crash is under investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Neptune Township Police Department. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszeswki at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Sergeant James MacConchie at 732-988-8000.