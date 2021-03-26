Lawmakers ‘came to senses,’ pass parental notification bill

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have passed legislation requiring parents be notified if their minor child is caught unlawfully buying or possessing marijuana. The bill passed Thursday now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy, about a month after he signed legislation explicitly prohibiting parental notification. The measure was fast tracked, lawmakers said, soon after voters began to complain about the provision in a new law setting up the recreational marijuana marketplace. The so-called clean-up bill passed with no opposition, and without an explanation during the floor debate for why the law specifically barred parental notification in the first place.