Lawsuit: Former Newark archbishop abused 5-year-old girl

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a former Archbishop of Newark of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in the 1970s. Archbishop Peter Gerety died in 2016 at 104 as the world’s oldest Catholic bishop. Before serving in Newark, Gerety had served in New Haven, Connecticut, and Portland, Maine. The suit filed in March claims he gained the girl’s trust by delivering food to her family and regularly babysitting her. The alleged abuse occurred in the bedroom of the church rectory on several occasions. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, which is named as a defendant along with Gerety’s estate, declined comment on the lawsuit Tuesday.