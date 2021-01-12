Leagues resolve lawsuit over New Jersey sports betting block

A resolution is at hand in a lawsuit over millions of dollars stemming from New Jersey’s years-long battle to overturn a federal sports betting ban. According to a judge’s order entered Monday, the major pro sports leagues and the NCAA have reached an agreement with the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed. The leagues successfully blocked the NJTHA from opening a sports betting site at Monmouth Park Racetrack while the federal ban was still in place in 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban in 2018, but the horsemen’s association had sought to recover a $3.4 million bond posted by the leagues against losses the track might suffer while a monthlong restraining order was in place.