Liberty Haven Farm

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90.5 feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them

At Liberty Haven Farm in Howell, the belief is that animals can provide emotional support and help people grow. The programs are adapted for the participant’s specific needs, abilities and skills. The majority of animals on the farm are rescued and carefully screened and trained before interacting with the individuals at the farm. The farm offers a variety of interactive experiences that provide opportunities to learn new skills, develop healthy relationships and for people to gain a better understanding of themselves and others.

Compassion and kindness are fostered through activities and interactive experiences that include: engaging with animals through feeding, grooming, learning about their basic daily care, behaviors and personalities. Programs that include horseback riding and un-mounted horse activities are available. Their environmental/garden program offers opportunities to sow, care for and harvest plants and vegetables. All activities build appreciation and respect for other living things while helping us heal in the present moment.

To find out more about Liberty Haven Farm, what they do and how you can get involved:

https://www.libertyhavenfarm.com/

All of the groups you hear featured are suggested by our listeners.