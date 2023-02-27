Life term imposed in murder of boy, false kidnapping report

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A woman convicted of killing her toddler son four years ago and telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Jurors in Cumberland County last month convicted 28-year-old Nakira Griner of Bridgeton of charges of first-degree murder, desecration of remains, evidence-tampering and false public alarm in the February 2019 death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. NJ.com reports that family members tearfully expressed grief last week before a judge delivered a blistering assessment of her actions and imposed the sentence.