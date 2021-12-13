Lo Moon – Dream Never Dies

Music is the universal language for a group of people who all come from vastly different corners of the earth. Lo Moon is lead singer Matt Lowell is from Long Island, Crisanta Baker (guitar, bass, keys) from Denver, Sam Stewart (guitar) from London and Sterling Laws (drums) from Seattle; Los Angeles was their eventual meeting place. It was Lowell who instigated Lo Moon before it even had a name. His mantra – if you like – for all the material was their first release “Loveless,” a track he had been working on for years.

Released in 2018, their self-titled debut album – a dark, luscious collection of songs full of crescendo rock and sparkling electronics – spanned the breadth of human highs and lows. The record could sit happily among the likes of Talk Talk, Roxy Music, early Coldplay, and the cinematic scope of Sigur Ros. Lauded for its ‘shimmering, immersive and otherworldly’ (NPR) qualities, Lo Moon received critical praise from the likes of The New York Times, Billboard, Vice, NME, The Sunday Times, DIY and many more. Elsewhere their songs hit the top 3 on Billboard’s AAA chart and gained international radio support from stations including KCRW, BBC 6Music & Radio 1 and NPR. During that period the band appeared on US late night TV shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden and played more than 150 dates, headlining in North America and Europe, and supporting the likes of The War On Drugs, Phoenix, Glass Animals, Air, London Grammar and Chvrches along the way. Elsewhere, they capped off their touring with festival performances including Governor’s Ball in NYC, Lollapalooza in Chicago and All Points East in London.

