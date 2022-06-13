Lo Moon – Expectations

Lo Moon deftly balance expansive soundscapes and eloquent songcraft. The Los Angeles based quartet of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart and Sterling Laws -ultimately use music to make sense of each day on their sophomore offering, A Modern Life. “It’s about survival” observes Matt. “Navigating through all that’s thrown at us. Maintaining who we are and where we want to be. Music itself has been so powerful for us in our own survival, it can change everything in an instant. As a band, we’ve got a lot of reverence for it and strive for it. We don’t take it for granted.î They never have either…In 2016, Lo Moon materialized as a fan and critical favorite with the buzzing “Loveless.î It paved the way for their 2018 self-titled full-length, Lo Moon, which NPR hailed as ë’shimmering, immersive and otherworldly. As intimate as it is anthemic”. Meanwhile, Variety attested, “It possesses a rare balance of pop-inflected songwriting and dense atmospherics that hold each other in check rather than clashing.îBeyond acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Los Angeles Times, The Sunday Times, NME,Noisey and more, Billboard named them among “10 Rock & Alternative Artists to Watch.î Between amassing over 50 million streams, the band performed alongside The War On Drugs, Glass Animals, Phoenix, and Air in addition to gracing the bills of Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, SXSW, All Points East and more. The group also made their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! followed by The Late Late Show With James Corden.

