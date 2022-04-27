Local Pas Warn Residents To Lock Up Your Cars and Be Vigilant

Lock up your cars and be vigilant. That’s what Police in several Monmouth County towns are telling residents after a rash of daytime thefts of luxury vehicles.

SPokespeople for Middletown, Little Silver, and Rumson police departments have each mentioned in statements that thieves have recently been stealing cars and SUVS…mustly unlocked. A few towns have experienced a spike over the past week, which has local PDs to send out warnings on social media and local news organizations.

Rumson police Chief Scott Paterson told NJ Advance Media that some of the thieves have been known to carry weapons and, “Some have been in broad daylight with the homeowner standing within a close distance to the car.”