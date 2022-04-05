London firm taking bets on esports launches in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first company to take bets on competitive video games is set to begin full operations, having completed a trial period for state regulators. Esports Entertainment Group was approved Friday to end a testing period of “soft play” while New Jersey regulators evaluated its product. The company says it will launch full operations on Monday. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement confirmed it authorized the move. The company is affiliated with the license of Bally’s casino. Customers can bet on people playing games including Call of Duty, Overwatch and League of Legends.