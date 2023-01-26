LONG BRANCH MAN INDICTED FOR OCTOBER WEST LONG BRANCH SHOOTIN

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of second-degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose, and one count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on the night of Monday, October 10, 2022, West Long Branch Police responded to a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway for a report of shots being fired. It was later discovered that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. The victim sustained injuries to his hip and forearm, and was treated and later released.

This shooting incident was one of three that took place that same day. The two other incidents, both in Long Branch, are still under investigation at this time.

For anyone with information regarding these shooting incidents, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios or Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443, Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732-222-1000, Ext. 2, or West Long Branch Police Department Detective Ryan Buck at 732-229-5000.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, Director of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau.

Gibson is represented by Carlos Diaz-Cobo Esq., of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.