LONG BRANCH MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR 1ST DEGREE NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION

FREEHOLD – A Long Branch man was sentenced to a total of ten years in state

prison in connection with a 2021 drug investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor

Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.



On Friday, March 10, 2023, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge

Marc Lemieux, Johnny Rodriquez, 51, of Long Branch, was sentenced to ten years in a

New Jersey State Prison on a first-degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to

Distribute in excess of 5 ounces.

Rodriquez previously entered a plea on July 11, 2022.

A three-month-long 2021 investigation by the Monmouth County Narcotics and

Criminal Enterprise Unit and Long Branch Police Department culminated in search

warrants being executed at Rodriquez’s residence on North 5th Avenue, Long Branch,

Platinum Touch mechanic shop on Broadway, Long Branch, and 99 North Point Road,

Lanoka Harbor. Upon executing the warrants, police seized approximately 650 grams

of cocaine, approximately $19,000 cash, three cell phones, a 2003 Lexus, and seized a

bank account with approximately $91,000. The Prosecutor’s Office would also like to

thank members of the Lacey Township Police Department for their assistance.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily

Cartmell. Rodriquez is being represented by Steven Nelson, Esq., of Neptune.