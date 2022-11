Longosta Lounge On Asbury Park Boardwalk Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

A local restaurant brings back a free holiday dinner. Longosta Lounge in Asbury Park is welcoming back community members in need of a hot meal to go on Thanksgiving Day from 11 AM to 1PM.

Marilyn Schlossbach, owner of Langosta Lounge and The Marilyn Group said, “We are incredibly proud of the holiday tradition we established in our hometown.”

They also plan on hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th.