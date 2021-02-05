Lunch Break Launches Adopt-A-Family Program For Easter Holiday Meals

RED BANK, NJ — Calling all Easter bunnies! Lunch Break, the food pantry and social service agency at 121 Drs James Parker Blvd., needs your help in providing holiday meals for families and individuals struggling with financial insecurity.

For too many families in our area, empty dinner plates are a frightening reality as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches ever deeper into our economy. Since March 2020, Lunch Break has seen steady increases in the number of people needing direct assistance to put food on the table. Grocery pickups increased 111 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

“COVID-19 has challenged us in many ways. We suddenly must find many additional pounds of food because more and more families need our help,” said Millie Jeter, Director of Administration at Lunch Break. “And… we’ve had to do it all while keeping our staff, volunteers, and recipients as safe as possible.”

The organization’s innovative solution was to institute an Adopt-A-Family Holiday Meal Program and Drive-By Food Donation Drop-Off at its location in Red Bank. Anyone wishing to donate simply drives up to the collection point and releases their car’s trunk or hatch door. Lunch Break volunteers wearing masks remove the items and take the donor’s information if a receipt is needed.

To sponsor a family or families, Lunch Break is accepting re-usable tote bags filled with non-perishable holiday meal items such as rice; instant mashed potatoes; canned corn, green beans and carrots; Jello; muffin, pudding and cake mixes; and prepared frosting. Each bag should include a label with donor’s name and address. Donations are accepted Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 25th, March 1st, 4th, 8th, 11th and 15th, 2021. To schedule a donation drop-off or for further information, contact Millie Jeter at mjeter@lunchbreak.org, (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3102.

Lunch Break is a 501(c)3 organization located in Red Bank, NJ, providing food, clothing, life skills, and fellowship to residents of greater Monmouth County. All Lunch Break services are free. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. www.lunchbreak.org