LUNCH BREAK’S ANNUAL PROM DRIVE & GIVEAWAY MAKES WISHES COME TRUE

RED BANK, NJ (Jan. 31, 2023) — Lunch Break, the social service resource center providing life skills, family counseling, housing solutions and basic needs, is currently accepting prom formal-wear donations for female and male students, as part of the annual Prom Drive and Giveaway.

In past years, hundreds of students were professionally styled in gorgeous gowns and tuxedos fit for a prom queen and king through the generosity of individual donors, businesses and organizations. This year’s giveaway takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road in Red Bank.

The Lunch Break prom program makes many young men and women’s dreams come true — in a Cinderella-and-Prince Charming story-come-to-life. Those who never believed they’d have prom night memories are granted their wish. Some young women have been brought to tears upon trying on their one, perfect gown as they say yes to the dress! And so begins the fairytale.

“Lunch Break is thrilled to be able to continue the annual Prom Drive and Giveaway during our Capital Campaign expansion construction,” said Director of Community Engagement Kathy Williams. “Over the years, our donors have overwhelmingly supported our efforts. I’m sure this year, we will be able to offer a wonderful selection of gowns and formal wear to students, free of charge.”

Donations, including gowns, dresses, tuxedos, ties, formal shoes, handbags and jewelry, are kindly accepted from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through March 24, 2023 at Clara’s Closet storage location, 968 Shrewsbury Ave. (Unit 5), Shrewsbury. For additional information, contact Fatima Carranza at fcarranza@lunchbreak.org, (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3016 or Kathy Williams at kwilliams@lunchbreak.org, (732) 747-8577, Ext. 3051.

“I’m extremely proud of our program team,” said Executive Director Gwendolyn Love. “Because of our incredibly generous community, the team will be ready to help our young women and men look and feel special on prom night.”

Lunch Break is a 501(c)3 organization located in Red Bank, NJ, providing food, clothing, life skills, housing solutions and fellowship to residents of greater Monmouth County. All Lunch Break services are free. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. www.lunchbreak.org, @lunchbreaknj.